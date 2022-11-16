The top of the Iranian nuclear file rejects the Western proposal calling for cooperation with the Worldwide Atomic Vitality Company

Iran introduced Wednesday that it had rejected a draft decision put ahead by Western international locations calling on Tehran to completely cooperate with the Worldwide Atomic Vitality Company (IAEA), Iran’s nuclear chief stated.

“They wrote a choice and offered paperwork that they themselves know are incorrect and rejected by the Islamic Republic,” the official IRNA information company quoted Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s atomic power, as saying.

Diplomats stated on Tuesday that the US, Britain, France and Germany had submitted the decision to the UN Worldwide Atomic Vitality Company.

(AFP)