The trial of horse meat smugglers in Marseille in a brand new industrial scandal

Eighteen individuals have been delivered to trial in France on Tuesday accused of operating an enormous European horse meat buying and selling community that features merchandise not licensed for human consumption.

Shoppers in the USA and Britain largely keep away from horse meat – which is cheaper than beef – and it has lengthy been part of culinary customs throughout European nations, together with France, however its manufacturing and distribution are strictly managed.

The case earlier than the courtroom within the southern port metropolis of Marseille is the largest horse meat scandal since 2013, when tens of millions of takeaways have been pulled from shops throughout Europe after it was discovered to include horse meat as a substitute of simply beef as indicated on the label.

French, Belgian and Dutch nationals are presently on trial accused of violating European Union well being guidelines regulating the horse meat commerce, and forging official paperwork between 2010 and 2015.

They’re additionally accused of deceiving outdated horse homeowners into believing that their beloved animals will reside out their days within the countryside when in truth they’ve been taken straight to the slaughterhouse.

The costs recognized within the trial, which is about to final three weeks, are fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud, deceptive shoppers and endangering their well being.

‘They fooled everybody’ Members of the group, which incorporates licensed horse meat sellers and veterinary surgeons, are believed to have violated numerous EU guidelines on importing horses, together with by forging certificates of origin.

The primary suspect is 58-year-old Belgian Jean-Marc Dekker, who prosecutors say provided the community with horses whose meat was unfit for consumption.

Along with the accused, most of whom are of their fifties or sixties, there may be additionally a horse meat wholesaler firm based mostly in southern France within the meat distribution dock, falsely claiming to be French.

Based on prosecutors, the corporate “was detached to the well being imperatives that govern the sector.”

Court docket proceedings have been as a result of start with testimony from the chief veterinary official on the municipal slaughterhouse in Alice, southern France, the place the investigation started in 2013.

Aline Oden, a former horse proprietor, who was as a result of testify on Wednesday, instructed AFP she handed her horse over to one of many defendants in 2013 in alternate for a promise of a “blissful retirement” for the animal. Two weeks later I discovered that the horse had been slaughtered and bought its meat.

“They deceived the homeowners, they deceived the shoppers, they deceived everybody,” she mentioned.

The plaintiffs additionally embody the French Veterinary Affiliation, the Affiliation of Livestock and Meatpacking ANBV and the municipality of Ales.

(AFP)