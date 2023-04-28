The truce between Sudan’s army and RSF militants is extended despite ongoing fighting.

Sudan’s opposing groups have agreed to extend a ceasefire agreement for another 72 hours. However, violence has continued in the capital, Khartoum, and the western region of Darfur, worrying the US about ceasefire violations. The two factions, the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who together carried out a coup in October 2021, are currently in a power struggle, which has caused conflict for two weeks. Many have died, and tens of thousands of people have fled. The United Nations, the African Union, and the quad countries welcomed the readiness of both factions to engage in dialogue concerning the ceasefire and ensuring access to humanitarian aid. Despite a halt in fighting following the ceasefire, air strikes and anti-aircraft fire occurred in the capital and nearby cities on Thursday. The Sudanese conflict has limited food distribution, causing Sudanese civilians to leave Khartoum. The Sudanese Doctors’ Union reported that 60 of 86 hospitals had ceased operations in the conflict zones. The conflict between the army and RSF has destabilized a fragile region, leading to 512 people’s death and 4,200 injuries since April 15.