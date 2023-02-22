The Tunisian president says the movement of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa should cease

Tunisian President Kais Saied denounced unlawful immigration from sub-Saharan Africa to his nation on Tuesday, saying in statements criticized by rights teams that it goals to vary the demographics in Tunisia.

Stated, in a gathering with the Nationwide Safety Council, stated the movement of unlawful immigrants into Tunisia should finish rapidly.

He stated, “The undeclared purpose of the successive waves of unlawful immigration is to think about Tunisia a purely African nation that doesn’t belong to the Arab and Islamic international locations.”

A Tunisian human rights group, which had already this week condemned what it referred to as hate speech directed towards African immigrants, stated Saied’s feedback have been racist.

“It’s a racist method, similar to the campaigns in Europe,” stated Ramadan Benomar, spokesman for the Tunisian Discussion board for Financial and Social Rights. “The presidential marketing campaign goals to create an imaginary enemy for Tunisians to distract them from their primary issues.”

Tunisia is a serious transit level for migrants and refugees looking for to cross the Mediterranean into Europe, together with rising numbers of each Tunisians and folks from different African international locations.

Latest social media campaigns in Tunisia have urged authorities to cease African migrants from touring by Tunisia on their strategy to Europe or settling within the nation, as hundreds have performed.

This month, the Tunisian authorities cracked down on migrants and detained dozens of them.

In his statements, Saeed stated that the events, which he didn’t title, have settled African immigrants in Tunisia for cash over the previous decade.

Black Tunisians have an extended historical past within the nation, making up 10% to fifteen% of the inhabitants, and rights teams have stated the nation has not performed sufficient to deal with racism.

The president is locked in an escalating confrontation along with his critics who accuse him of a coup to close down parliament and seize most powers in 2021, and police this month arrested a number of outstanding opposition figures.

Stated stated his actions have been authorized and vital to save lots of Tunisia from chaos.

(Reuters)