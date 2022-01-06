The U.S. Attorney General promises to hold everyone accountable for the January 6 attack

US Attorney General Merrick Garland promised on Wednesday to hold everyone involved in last year’s deadly Capitoline attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters and said the Justice Department’s work on the issue is far from complete.

In a speech a day before the one-year anniversary of the violence, Garland seemed to raise criticism from some Democrats who want his department to act more aggressively against those responsible for the January 6, 2021 attack, which sought to overthrow Trump’s 2020 speech. election loss.

The department has accused more than 725 people of crimes that resulted from the riot, ranging from disorderly conduct to abuse of police to conspiracy. Of these people, about 165 have pleaded guilty and at least 70 have been convicted.

“The Department of Justice is still determined to hold all perpetrators from January 6, at any level, accountable by law – whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the invasion of our democracy,” Garland told the Department of Justice. headquarters.

“We will follow the facts wherever they lead,” added Garland, the United States’ top law enforcement official.

A number of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a failed attempt to track down the formal congressional certificate of his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

The comprehensive investigation is one of the largest and most complex in the FBI’s history. The Department of Justice has issued more than 5,000 lawsuits, seized about 2,000 electronic devices and reviewed more than 20,000 hours of video footage, Garland said, and its work is ongoing.

“I understand that this may not be the answer that some are looking for,” Garland said. “But we come and have to speak through our work. Everything else jeopardizes the vitality of our investigations and the civil liberties of our citizens. “

Highlighted criminal cases that have been brought so far include several against members or associates of right-wing extremist groups such as Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and Three Percenters.

A separate committee led by the House of Representatives is investigating the attack. Steve Bannon, Trump’s former White House chief strategist, has been accused by the Justice Department of contempt for Congress for refusing to run for office and refusing to produce documents requested by the House committee. Bannon pleaded not guilty.

“I think Merrick Garland has been extremely weak, and I think there should be many more of the organizers of January 6 who should be arrested by now,” Democratic US Congressman Ruben Gallego told CNN on Tuesday.

Garland reiterated the department’s commitment to investigating threats of violence against election workers, lawmakers, judges, airline crews, school board officials and journalists. Garland said that threats of violence “permeate so many parts of our national lives that they risk being normalized.”

“Some have been told that their offices would be bombed. Some have been told that they would be murdered, and exactly how – that they would be hanged, that they would be beheaded,” Garland added.

(REUTERS)