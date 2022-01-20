The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of opposing Texas abortion laws

The conservative-oriented US Supreme Court on Thursday gave a new blow to opponents of a law in Texas that bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The Supreme Court allows for the third time Texas to ban abortions after six weeks

In a 6-3 decision, the court rejected a request from abortion providers to have the case sent to a district judge who had previously moved to block Texas law.

Instead, the case will remain with the conservative 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The majority did not comment on their decision, but the three liberal judges in the country’s highest court wrote a scathing dissenting opinion.

“Today, for the fourth time, this court refuses to protect pregnant Texans from serious violations of their constitutional rights,” Judge Sonia Sotomayor said.

“This case is a disaster for the rule of law and a serious disservice to women in Texas, who have the right to control their own bodies,” Sotomayor said. “I will not stand still when a state continues to repeal this constitutional guarantee.”

The Texas law, which came into force on September 1, bans abortion after six weeks, when a heartbeat in the uterus can be detected but before many women even know they are pregnant.

It is the most restrictive abortion law adopted in the United States since the procedure was guaranteed as a constitutional right almost five decades ago.

Laws that severely restrict abortion have been passed in several Republican-clad states, but have been overturned by the courts for violating Roe v. Wade, who guaranteed a woman’s right to abortion until the fetus is viable outside the womb, usually around 22 to 24 weeks.

The Texas Senate Bill 8 (SB8) differs from other efforts in that it seeks to isolate the state from allegations of rights violations by allowing the public to sue doctors who perform abortions – or anyone who helps facilitate them – once a heartbeat in the womb detected.

They could be rewarded with $ 10,000 for initiating civil proceedings that end up in court, leading to criticism that the state encourages people to take matters into their own hands.

Many Texas clinics – fearing potentially ruinous trials – have closed their doors.

Mississippi Case The Supreme Court has declined to comment on the Texas law, but suggested in another abortion case that it may be inclined to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Dec. 1 on a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks, and the court’s conservative branch – which includes three judges nominated by Donald Trump – seemed ready to uphold the law and perhaps even go further. overturn Roe.

The court will rule on the Mississippi case in June.

Public opinion polls have found that most Americans believe that abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

But some of the population, especially on the religious right, have never accepted the Roe v. Wade verdict and have fought for it to be overturned.

(AFP)