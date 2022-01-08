The UK registers more than 150,000 deaths in connection with Covid-19

Britain’s official death toll from the covid – 19 pandemic rose above 150,000 on Saturday, government figures showed, following a record wave of cases caused by the Omicron variant.

About 313 deaths within 28 days after a positive covid-19 test were reported on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths on this measure to 150,057.

A broader but less timely measure of covid-19 deaths on the death certificate – which includes deaths early in the pandemic when tests were limited – was 173,248 according to the latest data on 24 December.

“The corona virus has taken a terrible toll on our country and today the number of registered deaths has reached 150,000,” said Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a statement. “Our way out of this pandemic is for everyone to get their booster or their first or second dose if they have not already done so.”

The UK has seen an increase in cases linked to the Omicron virus variant in recent weeks, although the death toll has been lower than during previous waves of infection.

The government has focused on rolling out booster vaccinations – which have reached more than 60% of the population – rather than demanding a return to the lock-in measures seen earlier in the pandemic.

Approximately 1.227 million people tested positive for covid-19 in the last seven days, 11% more than the week before, while the number of deaths per week increased by 38% compared to the week before to 1,271.

There are preliminary signs that the number of new cases may have reached its peak, with 146,390 new cases reported on Saturday, a decrease from the record 218,724 registered on 4 January.

Britain’s cumulative death toll is the second highest in absolute terms in Europe, after Russia alone.

But per capita, the United States, Italy, Belgium and several countries in Eastern Europe have higher cumulative death rates. The UK’s death rate is 7% higher than the EU average, according to figures from Our World in Data.

(REUTERS)