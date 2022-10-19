The Ukrainian folks win the EU Sakharov Prize for his or her struggle in opposition to Russia

The European Parliament on Wednesday awarded the Ukrainian folks its annual Freedom of Thought Prize, in help of Ukraine’s battle in opposition to the Russian invasion that started on February 24, which Russia describes as a “particular army operation”.

The award comes with a prize cash of fifty,000 euros ($49,100), which shall be given to representatives of civil society.

The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, named after the Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, has been awarded yearly since 1988 to people and organizations defending human rights and elementary freedoms.

And final 12 months, the award was given to imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for his efforts to problem President Vladimir Putin’s grip on energy.

Different earlier winners embody South African President Nelson Mandela, Pakistani training activist Malala Yousafzai and Belarus’ democratic opposition.

