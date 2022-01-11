The UN demands $ 5 billion in aid to Afghanistan in 2022

The United Nations said on Tuesday that it needed $ 5 billion in aid to Afghanistan in 2022 to avert a humanitarian catastrophe and offer the ravaged country a future after 40 years of suffering.

In its largest appeal in a single country ever, the UN said that $ 4.4 billion (€ 3.9 billion) is needed in Afghanistan, while a further $ 623 million was needed to support the millions of Afghans staying outside the country.

The UN said 22 million people in Afghanistan and a further 5.7 million displaced Afghans in five neighboring countries needed vital aid this year.

“A full-scale humanitarian catastrophe is looming. My message is urgent: do not close the door on the people of Afghanistan,” said UN Secretary-General Martin Griffiths.

“Help us to scale up and avert widespread hunger, disease, malnutrition, and ultimately death.”

Since the Taliban’s hardline Islamist movement took control of Afghanistan in mid-August, the country has plunged into financial chaos, with inflation and unemployment rising.

Washington has frozen billions of dollars of the country’s assets, while aid supplies have been severely disrupted.

Afghanistan was also hit by its worst drought in decades 2021.

Without the aid package, “there will be no future,” Griffiths told reporters in Geneva.

“40 years of uncertainty”

Griffiths said the appeal, if funded, would help aid organizations increase food and agricultural support, health care, malnutrition, emergency protection, water and sanitation, protection and education.

An estimated 4.7 million people will suffer from acute malnutrition by 2022, including 1.1 million children with severe acute malnutrition.

Griffiths said that without humanitarian aid, hardship, death, famine and further mass displacement would follow, “depriving the people of Afghanistan of the hope that their country will be their home and support, now and in the near future”.

But if international donors emerge, “we will see the possibility of an Afghanistan that can finally see the fruits of some form of security.”

Fear of implosion

Griffiths said the security situation for humanitarian organizations in Afghanistan was probably better now than it had been for many years, adding that the staff of the ministries in Kabul remained largely the same as before the Taliban took power.

He said the UN Security Council’s action in December to help humanitarian aid reach desperate Afghans, without violating international sanctions aimed at isolating the Taliban, had made the working environment for donors and humanitarians in the field much more comfortable.

The money will go to 160 NGOs plus UN agencies that provide aid. Some will be used to pay front-line workers as medical personnel – but not through the Taliban administration.

About eight million children could lose their education because teachers have largely not been paid since August, Griffiths said.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said the aim of the aid package was to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan, including for internally displaced persons, thereby preventing a further flood of migrants fleeing the country’s borders.

“This movement of people will be difficult to manage, inside and outside the region, because it will not stop at the region,” he said.

“If these efforts are not successful, we will have to ask for $ 10 billion next year, not $ 5 billion,” he added.

(AFP)