The UN reports that approximately 200,000 individuals have escaped Sudan amidst one month of conflict.

According to the UN, around 200,000 people have fled Sudan due to the violence that began in mid-April, in addition to hundreds of thousands internally displaced individuals. “As violence in Sudan continues for a fourth week, nearly 200,000 refugees and returnees have been forced to flee the country, with more crossing borders daily seeking safety,” stated UN refugee agency spokesperson Olga Sarrado in Geneva.

Earlier this week, the UN migration agency noted that the fighting that broke out on April 15 has displaced over 700,000 individuals within Sudan, resulting in over 750 deaths and at least 5,000 injuries. Sarrado said, “the humanitarian response is challenging and costly,” adding that refugees and returnees are arriving in remote locations where infrastructure and services are scarce or non-existent. The host population was already struggling due to climate change and lack of food.

Sarrado warned that the upcoming rainy season will make logistics even more difficult as numerous roads will become impassable. In the neighboring country of Chad, 30,000 refugees arrived in the last few days, resulting in a total of 60,000 refugees from Sudan fleeing in recent weeks. “Almost 90 percent of refugees are children and women, including many pregnant women,” said Sarrado. According to UNHCR, 20 percent of children aged between six months and five years have been severely malnourished.

Sarrado stated that UNHCR praised the fact that the warring military factions in Sudan signed a commitment to respect humanitarian principles in their escalating conflict. However, she added that it might not bring immediate changes. “We hope it will allow for much-needed humanitarian assistance to be safely delivered and for essential services, like health care, water, and electricity to be restored,” said Sarrado.

