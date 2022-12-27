The UN Safety Council condemns the Taliban’s ban on the ‘freedoms’ of Afghan girls

The United Nations Safety Council on Tuesday known as for the complete, equal and significant participation of girls and ladies in Afghanistan, denouncing the Taliban-led administration’s ban on girls attending college or working in humanitarian help teams.

In a unanimously agreed assertion, the 15-member council mentioned banning girls and ladies from secondary colleges and universities in Afghanistan “represents a rising erosion of respect for human rights and basic freedoms.”

UN Secretary-Basic Antonio Guterres mentioned on Twitter on Tuesday that the restrictions had been “unjustifiable violations of human rights and have to be rescinded”. “Actions geared toward excluding and silencing girls and ladies proceed to trigger immense struggling and set again the potential of the Afghan folks,” he added.

Universities have been declared banned for ladies, and the Safety Council met in New York final week on Afghanistan. Ladies have been banned from secondary college since March.

The council mentioned the ban on feminine humanitarian staff, introduced on Saturday, “can have a major and rapid impression on humanitarian operations within the nation,” together with these of the United Nations.

The Safety Council, which additionally expressed its full help for the UN’s political mission in Afghanistan, referred to as UNAMA, mentioned that “these restrictions run counter to the commitments the Taliban have made to the Afghan folks in addition to the expectations of the worldwide group.”

4 main world help teams, whose humanitarian efforts have reached tens of millions of Afghans, mentioned on Sunday they had been halting operations as a result of they might not run their applications with out feminine workers.

The top of the United Nations, Martin Griffiths, informed the Safety Council final week that 97% of Afghans dwell in poverty, two-thirds of the inhabitants need assistance to outlive, 20 million folks face acute starvation and 1.1 million teenage ladies have been prevented from going to highschool.

The Islamist Taliban seized energy in August final yr. They largely banned ladies’ schooling once they had been final in energy twenty years in the past, however say their insurance policies have modified. The Taliban-led administration has not been acknowledged internationally.

(Reuters)