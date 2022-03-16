The United Kingdom says Zaghari-Ratcliffe and his British-Iranian colleague have been released from Tehran prison

Britain confirmed on Wednesday the release of Iranian-British dual nationals Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anousheh Ashouri, saying they would return to Britain later on Wednesday.

“I am pleased to confirm that the unjust detention of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anousheh Ashouri in Iran has ended today, and they will now return to the UK,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter.

Israeli Foreign Minister Liz Truss said on Twitter that Morad Tahbaz, a third dual national, has been released from prison in Iran.

“We will continue to work to secure Murad’s departure from Iran,” Truss added.

A British MP in contact with Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her family tweeted a picture of her smiling and said she showed it on a plane.

“Nazanin is now in the air after six years of hell in Iran,” MP Tulip Seddik said on Twitter.

TulipSiddiq On March 16, 2022, Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager at the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested at Tehran airport in April 2016 and subsequently convicted by an Iranian court of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment.

Her family and the institution deny the charge.

Al-Achouri was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2019 for spying for the Israeli Mossad and two years for “obtaining illegal funds,” according to the Iranian judiciary.

Earlier, Iranian state media said Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashouri were released after the UK government paid $530 million in debt to Tehran.

The historical debt was linked to the sale of battle tanks to the Shah, the former ruler of Iran before the country’s 1979 Islamic revolution.

