The United Nations Fee discovered that journalist Shireen Abu Okla was killed by Israeli hearth

The United Nations stated on Friday that its findings confirmed that the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shirin Abu Oqla on Might 11 was fired by Israeli troopers.

The Palestinian-American journalist, who was carrying a jacket with a “press” on it and a helmet, was killed on Might 11 whereas masking an Israeli military operation within the Jenin refugee camp within the northern West Financial institution.

“We discovered that the photographs that killed Abu Okla got here from the Israeli safety forces,” UN human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani informed reporters in Geneva.

“It is vitally disturbing that the Israeli authorities haven’t performed a felony investigation.

“We on the United Nations Workplace of Human Rights have accomplished our impartial monitoring of the incident.

She added that “the photographs that killed Abu Oqla and wounded her colleague Ali al-Samudi got here from the Israeli safety forces and never from indiscriminate capturing by Palestinian gunmen, because the Israeli authorities initially claimed.”

She added that the data got here from the Israeli military and the Palestinian Legal professional Common.

“We didn’t discover any info indicating the presence of Palestinian militants within the speedy neighborhood of the journalists,” Shamdasani stated.

Commemoration of the murdered journalist Sherine Abu Akleh

03:58 According to its human rights monitoring methodology, the UN Human Rights Workplace examined photographs, video and audio supplies, visited the scene, consulted specialists, reviewed official communications, and interviewed witnesses.

The outcomes confirmed that seven journalists arrived on the western entrance to the Jenin refugee camp shortly after six within the morning.

At about 6:30 a.m., when 4 journalists turned to a specific road, “a number of single bullets, apparently properly aimed, have been fired at them from the route of the Israeli safety forces.

He added that “one bullet hit Ali al-Samoudi within the shoulder, and one other hit Abu Okla within the head, killing her immediately.”

UN Excessive Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has urged Israel to open a felony investigation into the killing of Abu Akleh and all different killings dedicated by Israeli forces within the West Financial institution and within the context of legislation enforcement operations in Gaza.

(AFP)