The United Nations says assaults by the M23 insurgent group within the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have killed at the least 131 civilians.

The United Nations Mission within the nation stated that M23 rebels killed at the least 131 civilians in japanese DRC from November 29-30, in line with preliminary findings.

Authorities in Kinshasa stated about 300 individuals, most of them civilians, died within the M23 assaults in Kishchi village in East North Kivu province. The group denied accountability for the bloodbath and blamed “stray bullets” for the deaths of solely eight civilians.

The UN mission MONUSCO stated in an announcement final night time that the victims have been killed “as a part of reprisals towards the civilian inhabitants,” including that 102 males, 17 girls and 12 kids have been “arbitrarily executed” by gunfire or different weapons.

“Eight individuals have been shot and 60 have been kidnapped. At the least 22 girls and 5 women have been raped,” she added.

“This violence got here inside the framework of a marketing campaign of killing, rape, kidnapping and looting that focused two villages in Rutshuru district as a retaliation for the clashes between the March 23 Motion and different armed teams,” the assertion stated.

The UN findings centered on the close by villages of Kishish and Bamboo. The investigators couldn’t go into the villages for safety causes, however interviewed 52 victims and witnesses within the city of Ruinde, 20 kilometers (12 miles) away.

The mineral-rich japanese DRC has been turbulent for years, with many militias working within the space.

The March 23 Motion, a predominantly Congolese Tutsi group, resumed preventing in late 2021 after being dormant for years, claiming that the DRC had did not stay as much as its pledge to combine its fighters into the military, amongst different grievances.

His reappearance sparked a disaster in japanese Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and led to an escalation of tensions with neighboring Rwanda, which Kinshasa accuses of supporting the group.

(AFP)