The United Nations says dozens have died or are presumed to have died after a ship capsized off Libya

The shipwreck occurred Friday off the western Libyan metropolis of Sabratha, the Worldwide Group for Migration mentioned, a significant departure level for African migrants making the perilous journey throughout the Mediterranean.

The Worldwide Group for Migration mentioned the our bodies of six migrants had been recovered, whereas 29 others had been lacking and presumed useless. It was not instantly clear why the picket boat capsized.

The tragedy was the most recent amongst immigrants who left North Africa seeking a greater life in Europe. Previously week alone, at the least 53 migrants had been reported to have died or presumed to have died off Libya, in response to the Worldwide Group for Migration.

“There may be an pressing want for devoted search and rescue capabilities and a protected disembarkation mechanism to forestall additional dying and struggling,” the Worldwide Group for Migration mentioned.

Investigators commissioned by the United Nations’ highest human rights physique have discovered proof of potential crimes in opposition to humanity dedicated in Libya in opposition to migrants held in government-run prisons and by the hands of human traffickers.

Earlier this month, greater than 90 individuals drowned in an overcrowded boat within the Mediterranean, days after they left Libya, in response to Medical doctors With out Borders.

Migrants usually try to cross the Mediterranean from Libya in a determined try to achieve European shores. The nation has emerged as a dominant transit level for migrants fleeing battle and poverty in Africa and the Center East.

Human traffickers have profited in recent times from the chaos in Libya, smuggling migrants throughout the oil-rich nation’s lengthy border with six international locations. The migrants are often packed into poorly geared up inflatable boats and set off on perilous sea voyages.

A minimum of 476 migrants died alongside the Central Mediterranean route between January 1 and April 11, the Worldwide Group for Migration mentioned.

As soon as migrants return to Libya, they’re often transferred to government-run detention facilities the place abuse and ill-treatment are frequent.

(AFP)