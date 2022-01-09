The United States and Russia are launching high-profile talks to avoid conflicts in Ukraine

The United States and Russia begin talks on Sunday in Geneva on soaring tensions over Ukraine, where Moscow is seeking a comprehensive new security arrangement with the West, but is facing strong pressure to withdraw troops.

The high-level talks begin a week of diplomacy where Russia will meet with NATO and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), where the United States will try to assure European allies that they will not be ignored.

Since the end of last year, Russia has gathered tens of thousands of troops at the Ukrainian border and demanded guarantees that NATO will not expand to the east or set up additional bases in the former Soviet Union.

The United States, which is to be represented by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, agreed to the talks, although it made clear that many of Moscow’s proposals are non-starters.

Originally scheduled to begin on Monday, Sherman will now have a working dinner with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Sunday night, a State Department spokesman said.

Foreign Minister Antony Blinken, who dismisses Moscow’s demands as “gaslighting”, has insisted that the talks will not make any progress as long as Russia has a “gun to Ukraine’s head”.

“We are prepared to react forcefully to further Russian aggression. But a diplomatic solution is still possible and preferable if Russia chooses,” Blinken said on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his US counterpart Joe Biden in Geneva in June and agreed on regular “stability talks” between Sherman and Ryabkov, who will once again lead the Russian delegation.

“Massive” retaliation

In two phone calls to Putin, Biden has warned of serious consequences if Russia invades Ukraine.

Measures under consideration include sanctions against Putin’s inner circle, disruption of Russia’s controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany or, in the most drastic scenario, breach of Russia’s links with the world’s banking system.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, warned that Washington would also send more troops to eastern NATO members as Poland and the Baltics invaded Russia.

Europeans have shown solidarity, with EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell visiting the front line in Ukraine, although some nations are expected to hesitate at the strongest measures.

“Whatever the solution, Europe must be involved,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Russia insists that they were deceived after the Cold War and understood that NATO would not expand.

Instead, the US-led alliance accepted most of the former Warsaw Pact nations and the three Soviet-controlled Baltic nations.

Russia has been exerting intense pressure on neighboring Ukraine since 2014 after a revolution overthrew a government that had sided with the Kremlin to move closer to Europe.

Russia seized Crimean peninsula and supports an uprising in eastern Ukraine in which more than 13,000 people have died.

At a time when Russia is also intervening to support allies facing popular uprisings in Belarus and Kazakhstan, Moscow has insisted that it wants concrete progress in talks with Washington.

Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov warned after talks with Biden that the United States would make a “colossal mistake” if sanctions were pursued.

“Giant scam”?

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, who met with the alliance’s foreign ministers on Friday, said there were real risks of a Russian invasion.

But John Herbst, a former US ambassador to Ukraine, described the Russian squad building as a “giant scam” by Putin seeking a negotiated deal.

“They are trying to see if the Biden administration or Europe will blink,” said Herbst, now at the Atlantic Council’s think tank.

“As long as the Biden administration remains at least as strong as it is now,” he said, “it will probably be enough for Putin not to make a big impact in Ukraine, but I do not rule out anything less.”

Matthew Rojansky, director of the Kennan Institute at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington, said the talks in Geneva were more about preventing the Ukraine crisis from accelerating than reaching a major agreement.

“I think this is about pulling the pendulum back, if we can, towards thicker interaction and more effective diplomacy and communication – not a permanent and permanent solution to all problems.”

While Rojansky downplayed the possibility of a full-scale invasion, Rojansky said the risks of Russian construction were real.

“There is Chekhov’s principle – you put a loaded gun on the stage in the first act and it has to be fired by the third act.”

