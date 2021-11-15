The United States Claims The Air Strike In Syria In 2019 Was Investigated By The New York Times As ‘Legitimate’

The US Central Command said Sunday that a 2019 airstrike that killed civilians in Syria was “legitimate” after a New York Times investigation said the military had concealed the deaths of dozens of non-combatants.

The newspaper published the results of its investigation on Saturday saying that a special US task force operating in Syria, sometimes leaving its military partners in the dark to preserve secrecy, dropped three bombs on a group of civilians near the stronghold of the Islamic State group of Baghouz. , killing 70 people, mainly women and children.

The report says that a US legal officer “flagged the attack as a possible war crime” but that “at almost every step, the military made moves that covered up the catastrophic attack.”

From confidential documents, interviews with directly involved personnel, and officials with the highest security clearance, The New York Times found that the attack “was one of the largest civilian casualty incidents in the war against the Islamic State,” though never was publicly recognized by the US military.

“The death toll was minimized. Reports were delayed, disinfected and classified. Forces of the US-led coalition razed the site of the blast. And top leaders were not notified,” the report said, adding that the findings The Pentagon’s independent inspector general’s investigation were “stalled and stripped of any mention of the strike.”

In a detailed response, the Central Command (CENTCOM) said that an investigation found that the attack was “legitimate defense”, “proportional” and that “adequate measures were taken to rule out the presence of civilians.”

He added that an investigation was launched after a military report determined that there were likely civilian casualties.

Along with 16 IS fighters who were determined to have been killed in the bombing, the investigation concluded that at least four civilians were killed and eight were injured.

“We self-reported and investigated the strike based on our own evidence and took full responsibility for the unintentional loss of life,” said CENTCOM spokesman Capt. Bill Urban.

She said the investigation could not “conclusively characterize the status of more than 60 other victims,” ​​adding that some women and children, “either by indoctrination or by choice, decided to take up arms in this battle and as such, they cannot be classified strictly as civil. “

‘Circumvent safeguards’

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and their US-led coalition allies declared the defeat of a self-proclaimed IS “caliphate” in March 2019 after years of fighting culminated in the expulsion of jihadists from his last Syrian stronghold in the eastern village of Baghouz. .

According to the Times, the attack was carried out despite the presence of civilians by the special operations unit “Task Force 9” following a request from the SDF and ignoring existing military directives to protect civilians.

Each bombardment had to be preceded by controls, which sometimes lasted days or weeks.

But “over time, some officials overseeing the air campaign began to believe that the task force was systematically circumventing the safeguards created to limit civilian deaths,” the report says.

On March 18, 2019, Task Force 9 evaded oversight by reporting imminent danger and invoking self-defense, as in many other attacks during this conflict, according to the Times.

Urban said that morning, “An SDF position under heavy fire and in danger of being overrun called for defensive air strikes against ISIS fighting positions,” adding that SDF and special operations forces on the ground reported that there are no civilians in the area.

The investigation determined that no disciplinary action was required after the bombing, but that it created new requirements for high-definition video for future similar attacks and greater coordination with “surveillance assets” in the area of ​​the attack.

(AFP)