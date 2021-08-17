The United States could extend its diplomatic presence in Kabul beyond August 31 if it is ‘safe’

The White House said Tuesday that the Taliban had promised civilians would be able to travel safely to the Kabul airport as the US military stepped up its airlift for Americans and Afghans fleeing the Islamist group.

Some 11,000 people with U.S. nationality remain inside the country, including diplomats, contractors and others, according to the White House, most waiting to be evacuated after the Taliban take power.

Washington wants to complete the exodus before the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline, and thousands of American soldiers were at the airport as the Pentagon planned to increase the flights of its massive C-17 transport jets to as many as two dozen a day.

US officials said they were in contact with Taliban commanders to ensure that flight operations at Hamid Karzai International Airport remained safe from attack and that citizens and Afghans seeking to leave had safe passage to the airport.

But State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday that the United States could decide to maintain its main diplomatic presence, which now operates out of the airport after the closure of the US embassy, ​​after August 31.

“If it’s safe and responsible for us to potentially stay longer, that’s something we can consider,” Price said.

Taliban guarantees

Price also called on the Taliban to honor their promises to respect the rights of citizens, including women.

“If the Taliban say they are going to respect the rights of their citizens, we will look to them to defend that statement,” he said.

Despite some reports that people are being harassed and even beaten as they try to leave, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said “a large number” were able to make it to the airport.

“The Taliban have informed us that they are prepared to provide safe passage for civilians to the airport, and we intend to keep them in that commitment,” he told reporters.

At the Pentagon, Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor said US military officers at the airport had also been in communication with Taliban commanders to ensure evacuations continued safely for the next few days.

“We have had no hostile interactions, no attacks or threats from the Taliban,” Taylor said.

He said that since the airport reopened early Tuesday, the US military had evacuated about 800 people, including 165 Americans, on seven flights.

The others include Afghans who received US refugee visas, primarily for having worked as translators for US and NATO forces; other foreign citizens; and other unspecified “at risk” Afghans.

The US Department of Defense has sent troops to the airport since Saturday to protect the exodus when Taliban insurgents entered Kabul after a nationwide blitzkrieg and seized power.

Taylor said the number of US troops would rise from 2,500 on Monday to around 4,000 on Tuesday night.

He said the United States was aiming to increase its airlift to one plane per hour so that between 5,000 and 9,000 passengers per day could be carried.

“We are confident that we have taken the appropriate steps to resume safe and orderly operations at the airport,” he said.

Some other countries, including Germany and France, have also been able to pick up their qualified Afghans and nationals to travel to those countries.

Airport chaos

Taylor spoke out a day after security broke down at the airport, with video showing hundreds of Afghans on the runway trying to block and cling to a giant C-17 transport.

The videos appeared to show two people falling to their deaths from the plane after it took off.

Later, another person was found dead in a wheel well.

US Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said they were investigating the incidents.

“Before the aircrew could unload the cargo, the aircraft was surrounded by hundreds of Afghan civilians,” he said.

“Faced with a rapidly deteriorating security situation around the aircraft, the C-17 crew decided to leave the airfield as quickly as possible.”

