The United States finally reopens land and air borders after 20 months

The United States reopens its land and air borders on Monday to foreign visitors fully vaccinated against Covid-19, ending 20 months of travel restrictions from around the world that separated families, hampered tourism and strained diplomatic ties. .

The ban, imposed by former President Donald Trump in early 2020 and backed by his successor Joe Biden, has been widely criticized and has become emblematic of the upheavals caused by the pandemic.

The restrictions were particularly unpopular in Europe and the neighbors of the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, US borders were closed after March 2020 to travelers from large parts of the world, including the European Union, Britain and China, India and Brazil. Overland visitors from Mexico and Canada were also banned.

The months of restrictions that affected hundreds of millions of people helped fuel the personal and economic suffering caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It has been very difficult,” 63-year-old Alison Henry told AFP. “I just want to see my son.”

The Briton plans to fly to see her son in New York on Monday, after 20 months of separation.

Families on both sides of the Atlantic are eager to finally be reunited with their loved ones.

Although travel from the United States to Europe has been possible since the summer, foreign residents of the United States holding certain visas have no guarantee of being able to re-enter the country.

To cope with growing demand, airlines have increased the number of transatlantic flights and plan to use larger planes to emerge from the pandemic crisis.

Along the Mexican border, many cities in the US states of Texas and California have faced economic struggles due to anti-Covid trade restrictions.

Meanwhile, Canadian seniors will be able to resume their annual car trips to Florida to escape the harsh northern winters.

But the cost of PCR testing that Canada requires for cross-border travel (up to $ 250 per person) can be prohibitive.

Ontario resident Ann Patchett told the Ottawa Citizen that it will cost her and her husband $ 500 to go south to visit family.

“Do you want to hug your children? Do you want to put your grandchildren to bed? … It’s very frustrating,” he said.

New York Congressman Brian Higgins, whose district touches the Canadian border and includes the US side of Niagara Falls, plans to hold a press conference Monday with mayors from both countries to urge Canada to remove its testing requirement.

Some restrictions remain

The lifting of the travel ban will affect more than 30 countries. But entry to the United States will not be fully deregulated: US authorities plan to closely monitor the vaccination status of travelers and will still require them to submit negative tests for Covid-19.

The United States, starting Monday, will require air passengers to be fully vaccinated and tested within three days of travel. Airlines will need to implement a contact tracing system.

The opening of the land border will occur in two phases.

Starting Monday, vaccinations will be required for “non-essential” trips, such as family visits or tourism, although unvaccinated travelers will still be able to enter the country for “essential” trips, as they have been for the past year and a year. half.

A second phase, which will begin in early January, will require all visitors to be fully vaccinated to enter the United States by land, regardless of the reason for their travel.

US health authorities have said that all vaccines approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization would be accepted for entry by air.

At the moment, this includes the AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer / BioNTech, Covaxin, Sinopharm, and Sinovac vaccines.

The United States has yet to comment on the increase in Covid-19 cases in Europe.

The WHO has expressed “grave concern” about the increasing pace of infections in Europe, warning that the current trajectory could mean “another half a million deaths from Covid-19” in February.

But speaking for the United States, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said Sunday on ABC that he is “cautiously optimistic about where we are,” adding: “We can’t take our foot off the gas until we’re at the finish line.”

But in Berlin, Elisabeth Zours, 51, is ready to hit the gas or, as Mick Jagger would say, the “gas, gas, gas.”

A longtime Rolling Stones fan, Zours had to miss a concert by the rock supergroup in St. Louis in September due to Covid-19 restrictions and was “frustrated” by the slow reopening of the United States.

Now he plans to make up for lost time. “I have tickets to four concerts (in the United States),” he said.

“Her music,” Zours added, “is like a good friend.”

