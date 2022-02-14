The United States reiterates its warning that Russia may invade Ukraine as Shultz heads to Kiev

Washington reiterated its warning on Sunday that Russia could invade Ukraine at any moment and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz prepared to visit the two countries in an effort to avert a crisis that Berlin said had reached a “critical” point.

Kiev was also quick to keep its airspace open after KLM became the first major airline to suspend operations due to threats posed by Russian forces conducting military exercises across the Ukrainian border.

Western nations are ending their diplomatic missions and urging their citizens to leave immediately after a frantic week of diplomacy that failed to quell one of the most explosive confrontations since the Cold War.

US President Joe Biden briefed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky for an hour-long conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday that made no progress.

Zelensky’s office said the Ukrainian leader had invited Biden to visit Kiev “in the coming days” to show his moral support and send a “strong signal” to Russia.

Washington did not mention an invitation in its reading of the 50-minute call.

But US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan issued a grim assessment that an invasion that could begin “any day now” would likely begin with “a massive barrage of missiles and bomb attacks.”

Western leaders are resisting Putin’s demands that the US-led NATO withdraw from Eastern Europe and never expand into Ukraine.

But Putin rejects calls by Biden and others to withdraw Russian forces from Ukraine’s borders.

Washington has warned that the Russian deployment – estimated at 130,000 troops backed by various missiles and tanks – is enough to launch a major offensive “any day”.

On the eve of his difficult trip to Kiev on Monday and Moscow on Tuesday, Schultz said the Western allies would punish Russia “on the spot” if it invaded.

“In the event of a military aggression against Ukraine that threatens its territorial integrity and sovereignty, it will lead to severe sanctions that we have carefully prepared,” he said.

“We assess the situation as very critical and very dangerous,” a German government source added.

Dutch airline KLM on Saturday became the first major airline to suspend flights to the former Soviet republic indefinitely due to increased risks.

Ukraine’s low-cost airline SkyUp said on Sunday that its flight from Portugal to Kiev had to land in Moldova because the plane’s Irish charter company revoked its permission to cross into Ukraine.

SkyUp added that European leasing companies are asking Ukrainian airlines to return their planes to EU airspace within 48 hours.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure responded by holding an emergency meeting aimed at preserving foreign travel and keeping the country from becoming more isolated in the midst of a crisis.

“The airspace over Ukraine is still open and the country is working to anticipate risks for airlines,” the ministry said after the meeting.

Industry analysts believe that other international airlines may soon ban flights to Ukraine due to the rising cost of insurance companies.

The travel industry is still haunted by the memory of the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 while flying near the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine in July 2014.

All 298 passengers on board the Amsterdam-Kuala Lumpur flight have died.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure acknowledged that “some transport companies are experiencing difficulties associated with fluctuations in the insurance market.”

She added, “The state is ready to support airlines and provide them with additional financial guarantees to support the market.”

Foreigners flee Air travel concerns come as a growing number of Western governments are winding down and advising citizens to get out.

On Saturday, the US State Department ordered all non-emergency embassy employees to exit Ukraine.

Russia expressed fears of “possible provocations by the Kiev regime” as it began withdrawing some embassy staff.

“I will leave because of the situation because I value my life,” Moroccan citizen Ayman Bouziane said before boarding his plane to return.

“I think the best option to make is to leave Ukraine now,” said the 23-year-old businessman.

The impact of the diplomatic withdrawal on the staff of the OSCE Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has been the world’s eyes and ears for the eight-year conflict across Russia-backed separatist eastern Ukraine that has killed more than 14,000 people.

But images on social media showed convoys of its white SUVs leaving various parts of the conflict zone as staff moved to comply with travel guidelines issued by their governments.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said “some participating countries” had asked its members of the monitoring missions “to leave Ukraine within the coming days.”

But it was emphasized that its mission continued “in 10 cities across Ukraine”.

The Ukrainian government is trying to pre-empt the influx of foreigners leaving the country by calling for calm and criticizing US warnings of an imminent war.

“All this information only creates panic and does not help us,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

(AFP)