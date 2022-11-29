The US-backed power in Syria needs “stronger” warnings from Washington amid threats from Turkey

The commander of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces stated on Tuesday he nonetheless feared a Turkish floor invasion regardless of US assurances and demanded a “stronger” message from Washington after witnessing an unprecedented Turkish deployment alongside the border.

Turkish officers stated that the military wanted solely days to be prepared for a floor incursion into northern Syria, which they’ve been attacking with long-range weapons and warplanes for days.

The bombings come months after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to launch a brand new floor invasion towards Kurdish forces, which he considers terrorist.

“There are reinforcements on the borders and inside Syria in areas managed by the factions allied with Turkey. We seen that, and sure, that is new,” Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, informed Reuters by cellphone from Syria.

The Syrian Kurdish forces have obtained assist from Washington for years, however they’ve additionally coordinated with the Syrian authorities and its ally Russia, each of which america considers adversaries.

Abdi stated he had obtained “clear” assurances from Washington and Moscow that they opposed a Turkish floor invasion however wished one thing extra concrete.

“We’re nonetheless tense. We’d like stronger and extra strong statements to cease Turkey,” he stated. “Turkey has introduced its intention and is now feeling issues. The start of the invasion will rely on the way it analyzes the positions of different nations.”

The SDF and Ankara traded accusations over who violated the 2019 settlement brokered by america and Russia to expel Kurdish militants from the border areas in return for Turkey’s abstention from invading.

Abdi stated that his power was not requested to withdraw from another areas and that it will refuse if requested, including that the principle brokers of this deal had been too preoccupied with Moscow’s battle in Ukraine to implement it correctly.

“Everyone seems to be busy. The Russian-Ukrainian battle had a unfavourable affect on the obligations of those nations on this area,” he stated.

Abdi added that the SDF wouldn’t depend on Syrian air defenses, after he informed Reuters earlier that he hoped they’d assist defend his forces from Ankara’s air strikes.

“Their place is weak in comparison with the Turkish military,” he stated.

Syria considers Turkey an occupying power in its north, and Damascus has stated it will take into account any new Turkish incursion “battle crimes”.

However chilly relations could thaw: Turkey’s intelligence chief held secret talks in Damascus and its international minister inspired the rebels and the federal government to reconcile.

This alarmed the Kurdish inhabitants in Syria, however Abdi stated he had obtained reassurance from Damascus that reconciliation with Ankara would require the complete withdrawal of Turkish forces.

(Reuters)