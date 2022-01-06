The US CDC panel supports the Pfizer Covid-19 booster for children 12 to 15

A panel of external experts advising the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted on Wednesday to recommend that booster shots of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine be made available to 12- to 15-year-olds.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Methods (ACIP) voted 13 to 1 to recommend that the US Department of Health support booster shots for those aged 12 to 15 at least five months after their second dose.

The panel also said that the CDC should strengthen its recommendation for boosters between the ages of 16 and 17. The agency had previously made the shots available to these teenagers, but had stopped proposing that everyone get the extra stick.

COVID-19 cases in the United States have reached record levels in recent days due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the virus. Infection rates rise when many workers and school children return from holiday leave, which increases the prospects for overwhelmed health systems as well as closed businesses and schools.

“COVID overwhelms our hospitals and our pediatric hospitals,” said panelist Dr. Katherine Poehling, a professor at Wake Forest School of Medicine. “This is a tool we need to use and help our children through this pandemic.”

Data from the Israeli Ministry of Health presented at the meeting indicated that vaccinated children aged 12 to 15 who were five to six months after their second dose became infected at the same rate as unvaccinated children of the Omicron variant of the virus. After receiving a booster shot, the infection rate dropped sharply, according to the information.

Dr. Peter Marks, a top regulator at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, said it is reasonable to increase boosters to 12- to 15-year-olds given the current increase in cases.

The FDA approved the additional doses The US FDA approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster for 12- to 15-year-olds for the age group on Monday, but the CDC must cancel before the shots can be given. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is expected to weigh in quickly, allowing boosters to begin as soon as this week.

Some researchers have expressed concern about booster shots due to rare cases of myocarditis called myocarditis that have been linked to both the Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, especially in young men.

Although there is limited data on myocarditis after booster doses for ages 12 to 15, the FDA has said that evidence from both the United States and Israel indicates that the risk of myocarditis in men aged 18-40 is significantly lower after booster shots than after the other. vaccindos.

Only two cases of myocarditis were reported in Israel among 44,000 young people aged 12 to 15 who received a third dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, the Israeli Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

