The US Senate passes a invoice to guard same-sex marriage in a historic vote

The US Senate on Tuesday handed a invoice that might shield federal recognition of same-sex marriage, a measure taken in response to issues that the Supreme Court docket may overturn a 2015 choice legalizing it nationwide.

The meticulously crafted invoice, which might require the federal authorities to acknowledge a wedding if it was authorized within the state during which it was carried out, is supposed as a prop if the Supreme Court docket acts in opposition to same-sex marriage.

It would not cease states from banning same-sex or interracial marriage if the Supreme Court docket allowed them to take action.

“At this time, the lengthy however inevitable march towards larger equality strikes ahead,” Senate Majority Chief Chuck Schumer stated in a press release.

“By passing this invoice, the Senate is sending a message each American wants to listen to: Irrespective of who you might be or who you’re keen on, you too are entitled to dignity and equal remedy beneath the legislation.”

The invoice handed 61-36, with 60 votes wanted for its passage. Twelve Republicans joined 49 Democrats in supporting the invoice. One Democrat, Raphael Warnock of Georgia, was absent, as had been two Republican senators.

The Home handed an analogous, however not similar, invoice earlier this yr with the help of 47 Republicans and all Democrats. The Home of Representatives might want to approve the Senate model earlier than it may be despatched to President Joe Biden for his signature into legislation.

Home Democratic Consultant Steny Hoyer, the Home No. 2, instructed reporters Tuesday that the Home is prone to undertake the Senate model of the invoice subsequent week.

In June, the Supreme Court docket struck down the proper to abortion nationwide, nullifying 50 years of precedent.

In a good opinion, Supreme Court docket Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the court docket ought to think about overturning different choices defending particular person liberties, together with a 2015 ruling on same-sex marriage.

About 568,000 same-sex married {couples} reside in america, in response to the US Census Bureau.

