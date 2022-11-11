The Vatican opens a preliminary investigation into the mistreatment of the French cardinal

The Vatican mentioned on Friday that it had launched a preliminary investigation into French Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard after he admitted to committing an “reprehensible” act in opposition to a 14-year-old.

France’s Catholic Church revealed on Monday that 11 former or serving French bishops have been charged with sexual violence or failing to report circumstances of abuse — together with Ricard, who confessed to assaulting a lady many years in the past.

“As a way to correctly study what occurred, it was determined to open a preliminary investigation,” spokesman Matteo Bruni instructed reporters within the Vatican’s first public response to the scandal.

The Vatican has but to nominate a lead investigator. Bruni mentioned she was in search of an appropriate particular person “with independence, impartiality and the required expertise”.

French prosecutors mentioned on Tuesday they’ve opened an investigation into Ricard, the longtime bishop of Bordeaux who was appointed cardinal by Pope Benedict XVI in 2006.

“Thirty-five years in the past, once I was a priest, I behaved reprehensibly in direction of a lady of fourteen,” Ricard wrote in a letter to the Bishops’ Convention of France.

“There isn’t any doubt that my habits has triggered extreme and long-term penalties for this particular person,” the cardinal mentioned, including that he has since requested the girl for forgiveness.

Pope Francis mentioned on Sunday the Catholic Church was doing “the most effective we are able to” to fight clerical youngster abuse, however acknowledged shortcomings.

(AFP)