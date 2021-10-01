The victims of Sudan’s thirst for oil

In Sudan’s West Kordofan state, which contains one of the largest oil reserves in the country, oil production has caused a serious health crisis.

Due to the lack of environmental standards, local inhabitants have absorbed oil residues, especially from water. An increase in disease has been observed, as well as miscarriages and birth defects.

Locals have long been unaware of the dangers of oil production in Sudan, which is often carried out by Chinese companies. FRANCE 24’s Mohamed Farhat reports on the dark side of Sudan’s oil industry.