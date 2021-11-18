The viral TikTok gesture that saved a girl from kidnapping

Beyond dances and cute cat videos, TikTok trends can have life-saving value. This was the case for a young woman in Kentucky in early November when she used a popularized hand gesture on the video sharing app while in a kidnapper’s car. The gesture was created as a way for women in situations of domestic violence to silently ask for help through a video.

On November 5, a driver spotted a teenager in a car driven by an older man on a Kentucky highway. The young woman made a sign with her hand, dipped her thumb into her palm, and clenched her fingers into a fist.

Recognizing the sign, the driver called police, who arrested the older man and discovered that the girl in the car had been reported missing in North Carolina two days earlier.

The “Signal for Help” campaign was created by the Canadian Women’s Foundation. © Canadian Women’s Foundation

The hand gesture was created as part of the Canadian Women’s Foundation’s “Signal for Help” campaign at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, to give people trapped at home with abusive partners a way to ask for help. ” without being heard and without leaving a digital trace. ”The silent hand signal was a perfect solution during a time of increased isolation at home, but also more video calls between friends, family and colleagues.

Then some TikTok creators found out about the hand gesture and started sharing it widely. A video, posted on October 30 by two feminist activists, showing people how to use the signal garnered more than 600,000 views.

Others represented the gesture that is used in various settings.

Other methods have been shared on social media to allow victims to ask for help. A Polish teenager set up a fake cosmetics store, where people could submit their address under the pretext that they wanted to buy a product, but were actually asking that the police be sent to their home.

In South Africa, people could send a WhatsApp message to an association against gender violence asking for “koesiesters”. But they really didn’t want to buy these traditional South African donuts, they were using the keyword to report domestic violence.

A spike in domestic violence during Covid-19

Studies have shown that domestic violence increases when families are together for longer periods of time, such as on summer vacations and holidays. Lockdowns around the world coupled with tense situations such as job loss or illness made Covid-19 a perfect storm for increases in gender-based violence.

Reports of domestic violence rose more than 20% in countries such as Argentina, France and Singapore during each country’s respective periods of lockdown starting in March 2020, according to the UN. Other countries experienced an increase in rape, missing women or femicides.

Other steps, such as the Canadian Women’s Foundation campaign, have been taken to provide women with safe ways to report domestic violence. In Spain and France, victims could discreetly ask for help at pharmacies, asking for “mask-19”.

While it is essential to publicize the ways in which victims of violence can ask for help, some worry that making these methods go viral will only make it easier for abusers to recognize them. That’s why some advocates say it’s important to have multiple ways for people experiencing domestic abuse or other forms of violence to ask for help, whether that’s by waving during a video chat with a friend or by calling a line. direct trust using a keyword. .