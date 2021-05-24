The volcano’s death toll is on the rise due to aftershocks in DR Congo

Tremors continue to shake the town of Goma – after the Nyiragongo volcano in DRC erupted on Saturday – spewing flannel lava that left a trail of destruction. The US Secretary of State announces visa and economic restrictions on top Ethiopian and Eritrean officials and condemns the ongoing human rights violations and other atrocities in the Tigray region. And about 60,000 people who have fled brutal extremist attacks in the northern city of Palma are still trying to make ends meet in the more southern city of Pemba. People looking for safety arrive there almost daily.