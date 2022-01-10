The West African bloc is imposing harsh new sanctions on Mali due to delayed elections

West Africa’s main regional bloc will close its borders with Mali and impose extensive economic sanctions in response to delays in holding promised elections after a military coup in 2020, the president of the bloc commission said on Sunday.

The announcement followed an extraordinary summit of leaders of the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Ghana’s capital, Accra.

Mali’s ruling junta said it “strongly” condemned the “illegal” sanctions imposed on the country by ECOWAS.

In a statement read on national television Sunday night, military spokesman Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga announced the recall of Bamako’s ambassadors to the West African nations involved and the closure of air and land borders with them.

The list of tough new sanctions was a sign of the significant tightening of the bloc’s attitude towards Mali, whose interim authorities have proposed that elections be held in December 2025 instead of in February as originally agreed.

France 24's Hanane Ferdjani reports on ECOWAS 'decision to impose sanctions on Mali

In a communiqué issued after an emergency summit, ECOWAS said it found the proposed timetable for a transition back to constitutional rule totally unacceptable.

This scheme “simply means that an illegal military transitional government will take the Malian people hostage”, it said.

The 15-member bloc said it had agreed to impose further sanctions with immediate effect. These included the closure of members’ land and air borders with Mali, the abolition of unnecessary financial transactions and the freezing of Malian state assets in ECOWAS’s commercial banks and by the central bank in the eight-nation West African CFA franc zone.

Report from Accra, FRANCE 24’s Hannane Ferdjani stated that the new sanctions would take effect immediately. “ECOWAS members were very convinced that the sanctions will not be lifted until Mali’s junta decides to abide by its original commitment, which is to hold elections as early as possible,” Ferdjani said.

Timetable for a democratic transition

In August last year, army officers led by Colonel Assimi Goita overthrew elected President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita amid street protests against his unpopular government.

Under threat of sanctions, Goita then promised to restore civilian rule in February 2022 after holding presidential and parliamentary elections.

But he carried out a de facto second coup in May 2021, forcing away an interim civilian government.

The move disrupted the reform’s timetable and was met with widespread diplomatic condemnation.

ECOWAS insisted that Mali hold elections in February.

But the government then said it would only set an election date after holding a nationwide conference – arguing that a peaceful vote was more important than speed.

On 30 December, following the conclusion of the Mali Reform Conference, the government proposed a transition period of between six months and five years from 1 January 2022.

But ECOWAS mediator Goodluck Jonathan asked the regime to revise that plan during a visit last week, Mali’s foreign minister said.

On Saturday, the junta submitted a new proposed timetable, Malian state television reported.

The move was intended to “maintain dialogue and good cooperation with ECOWAS”, said Malia’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop.

Pressure on Mali

The grouping of 15 countries has led Mali to maintain its commitment to hold elections early this year.

The return to civilian rule has jeopardized the bloc’s credibility as it seeks to uphold fundamental principles of governance and limit regional instability.

Parts of Mali are out of state control, with the government fighting to quell a jihadist uprising that has raged since 2012.

At a summit on 12 December, ECOWA’s leaders reiterated their demand that the election be held no later than 27 February, as originally planned.

They maintained sanctions such as asset freezes and travel bans in the ECOWAS region against around 150 junta figures and their families, and threatened further “economic and financial” measures.

Observers expected tougher sanctions to be announced at the end of Sunday’s summit, Ferdjani explained.

Sanctions have proven effective in the past. ECOWAS responded to Goita’s first coup in 2020 by closing Mali’s borders, imposing trade restrictions and shutting down the country from its decision-making bodies.

Mali’s army installed a civilian government in response and promised to hold elections, which led to the lifting of economic sanctions, even though Mali is still suspended from the bloc’s main body.

( Jowharwith AFP and REUTERS)