The WHO’s optimistic Winter Olympics in Beijing can certainly take place

Beijing’s plans to ensure that next month’s Winter Olympics 2022 continue safely during the Covid-19 pandemic look strong, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

WHO emergency chief Michael Ryan said the UN health authority had worked with the International Olympic Committee to provide technical advice on the safe hosting of the Games.

“The Chinese authorities have very strict measures in place and they have released a number of different game books. We continue to review those game books with the IOC,” he told a news conference.

“I am convinced that, given the information we have, the measures in place for the Games are very strict and very strong and we do not currently see any increased risk of disease transmission in that context.”

He said, however, that China had witnessed some major Covid-19 outbreaks in recent weeks and that Beijing would take a “very strong stance” to deal with them.

“We will continue to monitor the situation,” Ryan said.

“But at this stage, given the events that have been introduced for the athletes by the organizers, we do not perceive that there is any particular extra risk in hosting or running the games.

“But of course we will keep all the measures taken under constant review.”

On Wednesday, Olympic executives urged all participants in the Games to be “extra vigilant” as Covid-19 infections reach unprecedented fall levels in several countries.

>> Focus: A closer look at China’s strict “zero-covid” policy

In a closed meeting with national Olympic committees, organizers in Beijing 2022, international federations and the IOC rejected all ideas of postponing the Games on February 4-20 due to the pandemic.

Beijing sealed its Winter Olympics “bubble” on Tuesday, preparing the stadiums, transportation and staff for the world’s toughest mass sporting events during the global pandemic.

China, where the virus appeared towards the end of 2019, has pursued a zero-tolerance strategy against Covid-19 and is taking the same approach to limit the pandemic’s potential impact on the Winter Olympics and subsequent Paralympics.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was asked if he would participate in the Beijing Games, as he did with the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, which were postponed until last year due to the covid crisis.

However, a spokeswoman said the WHO was not discussing staff travel plans.

(AFP)