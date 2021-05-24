The winner of the Eurovision Song Contest in Italy returns with negative drug test after furore in the Eurovision Song Contest

Damiano David, the flamboyant singer of Italian Eurovision-winning rockers Maneskin, tested negative for drugs, the contest organizers said Monday, after a furor over speculation that he snorted cocaine during the final.

The singer dressed in red lederhosen was tested after images of him leaning over a table in the hospitality area of ​​the Rotterdam competition went viral.

Eurovision, the kitschy annual pop music spectacle that is watched by hundreds of millions every year, is curated by the European Broadcasting Union.

The Geneva-based EBU said it had revised the facts backstage after drug use allegations, including checking all available footage.

It said David voluntarily underwent a drug test on Monday, “which has shown a negative result as seen by the EBU.”

“No drug use has taken place in the Green Room and we consider the case closed.

“We are concerned that imprecise speculation leading to fake news has overshadowed the spirit and outcome of the event and unfairly affected the band.”

Favorites Maneskin fought stiff competition from France and Switzerland, winning 524 points after the public vote on Saturday with their song “Zitti e Buoni”.

Zitti e buoni is # 9 on the Spotify Global Chart. It’s the most streamed Italian song ever, nothing like it ever happened. As we told you Rock’n’roll never dies ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/WU1qxqDgoj

– ManeskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) May 24, 2021

“We would like to congratulate Maneskin again and wish the best of luck,” said the EBU.

“We look forward to working with our Italian member Rai to produce a spectacular Eurovision Song Contest in Italy next year.”

French fury

That was the furor that weighed even the French government and saw grounds for disqualification if David had tested positive.

The French Minister of Europe, Clement Beaune, had called for “total transparency”.

“I think there is no question about this,” he told RMC radio.

“If there is a problem, there are sanctions … Provisions are made for sanctions, including possible disqualification in case of problems,” he said.

French expectations were high for singer Barbara Pravi, who was a bookies favorite to end France’s 44-year Eurovision drought with her moody ballad “Voilà”.

But she was tucked away at the last minute by a wave of public votes for Maneskin.

“I don’t want to be a bad loser,” said Beaune, but “in terms of image, we can’t make people think that such competitions can lead to such behavior.”

However, the president of the French public broadcaster said on Monday that France would not contest second place, regardless of speculation.

David was asked about the footage at a press conference early on Sunday, saying he had looked down because guitarist Thomas Raggi had broken a glass.

“I don’t use drugs. Please, guys. Don’t really say that, not cocaine. Please don’t say that,” said David, spraying champagne on his bandmates at the conference.

The foursome, with Victoria De Angelis on bass and Ethan Torchio on drums, told fans on Twitter: “We still can’t believe what’s going on, the last few days have been incredible and this is just the beginning.

“Our new album ‘Teatro D’Ira’ has just gone platinum, and so has ‘Le Parole Lontane’. This is all thanks to you.”

“We can’t wait to tour the world and share our music with all of you.”

( Jowharwith AFP)