The winter storm hits the eastern United States and knocks out the power for tens of thousands

Millions of Americans were hunched over when a major winter storm hit the eastern United States with heavy snow and ice that cut off power to an estimated 145,000 customers as of Sunday night.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said the storm brought with it a miserable combination of heavy snow, freezing rain and strong winds, which hit the southeast and coastal mid-Atlantic before moving up to New England and southern Canada.

Some areas along the Appalachian Mountains can see as much as an inch of snow per hour through Monday, while icy conditions may continue to develop through Tuesday, the NWS said.

In all, more than 80 million people fell during the winter weather, US media reported.

By mid-Sunday, about 235,000 customers had lost power in the southeast, including more than 150,000 in the Carolinas, according to the website PowerOutage.US, although it turned out that some would return online in the evening.

The storm created devastating tornadoes in Florida and flooding in parts of the coast, while icy conditions and windy winds in the Carolinas and up through the Appalachians caused concern.

Snowfall reports were received from 17.00 on Sunday. Highest total snowfall per state to date: NC – Boone 12 “SC – Travelers Rest 9.5” MS – Walnut 9 “VA – Willis 6.8” TN – Brentwood 6.8 “WV – Renick 6” GA – Clarksville 5.6 “AL – Gurley 4” KY – Barton 3 “MD – Frostburg 2” pic.twitter.com/ll3SKh07Ci

– NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) January 16, 2022

Transportation was severely disrupted, with thousands of flights canceled and part of the busy I-95 freeway closed in North Carolina.

About 3,000 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled on Sunday night, according to FlightAware’s website, and another 4,200 were delayed.

Drivers were warned of dangerous road conditions and severe headaches when traveling from Arkansas in the south all the way to the Canadian border state of Maine.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp had declared a state of emergency on Friday and snow plows were at work before noon to clear the roads.

Virginia and North Carolina have also declared a state of emergency.

Virginia State Police said on Twitter that a “multi-vehicle backup,” along with minor crashes, had stopped traffic on a major highway in the southern part of the state.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said on Twitter that up to a foot of snow had fallen in some areas by noon, and that “significant icing is causing problems in the central part of the state” as he reminded people to stay indoors and avoid traveling if possible.

Winter storm creates dangerous driving conditions in North Carolina:

• Tractor trailer slid off a highway 147 in Durham • Two people were killed in a crash along I-95 in Nash County • Local roads were closed after ice brought down trees and power lines on roads # NCwx pic.twitter.com/dwMIceLv0b

– AccuWeather (@accuweather) January 17, 2022

Even in North Carolina, students were shaken up after the storm caused the roof of a university home to collapse, according to a local ABC news station, even though no one was injured.

“Very scary,” Melody Ferguson, a second at Brevard College, told the station. “I’m still shaking to this moment.”

The NWS even reported some snow villages in Pensacola, Florida, while the usually mild Atlanta, Georgia also saw snow.

The storm is expected to cause some coastal flooding, and the NWS warned that winds could approach hurricane strength on the Atlantic coast.

The Northeastern United States already experienced snow chaos earlier this month. When a storm covered the northeast, hundreds of motorists were stuck for more than 24 hours on a major highway linking to the capital, Washington.

(AFP)