The Women’s Euro 2025 football tournament to take place in Switzerland.

UEFA announced on Tuesday that Switzerlandwill be hosting the 2025 Women’s European Championship.

The last time Switzerland hosted a major football tournament was in 2008 when it held the men’s Euros with Austria. Swiss FA President, Dominique Blanc, called it a historic day for Switzerland, SFA, and women’s football.

A body responsible for organizing the event will be set up, and workshops and venues have already been planned for April and May.

The event will take four weeks, from June to July 2025, and will be held in eight cities. France, Poland, and a joint bid from Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden also submitted bids to host the championship.

Germany holds the record for winning the title eight times. Last year’s tournament was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the projected global cumulative live viewership were 365 million, and a record crowd of 87,192 at Wembley Stadium.