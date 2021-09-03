The world environment conference in Marseille will focus on the protection of wildlife

The dangerous state of the planet’s wildlife will be exposed when the world’s largest organization for the protection of nature kicks off on Friday, in hopes of spurring action on the world’s intertwined climate and biodiversity crises.

Relentless habitat destruction, unsustainable agriculture, mining and global warming will dominate the discussion at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) conference in the French city of Marseille.

“We face enormous challenges. We are seeing the climate change and have a great impact on our societies. We are seeing biodiversity disappear and the pandemic affecting our economies, our families, our health, ”said IUCN chief Bruno Oberle in a speech before the opening of the Marseille meeting.

“And we know that all these challenges are linked to each other and these challenges are linked to our human behavior.”

The meeting, delayed from 2020 by the pandemic, is ahead of crucial UN summits on climate, food systems and biodiversity that could shape the planet’s foreseeable future.

‘Nature at the top of the priorities’

French President Emmanuel Macron said the goal was “to put nature at the top of international priorities” in a statement ahead of the IUCN meeting.

“Because our destinies are intrinsically linked to the planet, the climate, nature and human communities.”

Macron said the conference should lay the “initial foundations” for a global biodiversity strategy that will be the focus of UN deliberations in China in April next year.

The international community is trying to frame tentative goals for this decade, as well as longer-term goals for 2050.

Past IUCN congresses have paved the way for global treaties on biodiversity and international trade in endangered species.

But efforts to halt the large decline in the number and diversity of animals and plants so far have failed to stem the destruction.

In 2019, UN biodiversity experts warned that one million species are on the brink of extinction, raising the specter that the planet is on the brink of its sixth mass extinction event in 500 million years.

>> NGOs demand action for endangered wildlife at the Marseille biodiversity conference

Intertwined threats

The IUCN’s nine-day meeting, which opened on Friday, will include an update to its Red List of Threatened Species, measuring how close animal and plant species are to disappearing forever.

Experts have assessed nearly 135,000 species over the past half century, and nearly 28 percent are currently at risk of extinction, with habitat loss, over-exploitation and illegal trade causing the loss.

Big cats, for example, have lost more than 90 percent of their historic distribution and population, with just 20,000 lions, 7,000 cheetahs, 4,000 tigers and a few dozen Amur leopards in the wild.

The meeting is likely to underscore the message that protecting wildlife is imperative for healthy ecosystem function and for humanity.

Biodiversity loss, climate change, pollution, diseases spreading from nature have become existential threats that cannot be “understood or addressed in isolation,” the IUCN said ahead of the meeting in a vision statement. backed by its 1,400 members.

Motions on the table include protecting 80 percent of the Amazon by 2025, addressing plastic in the oceans, fighting wildlife crime and preventing pandemics.

IUCN will also, for the first time in its seven decades of history, welcome indigenous peoples to share their knowledge on how to best heal the natural world as voting members.

Oberle thanked the indigenous groups for joining the IUCN membership and providing a “great experience” on how to have a different relationship with the planet.

(AFP)