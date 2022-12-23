The world in 2022: Putin invaded Ukraine, China crowns Xi, and the UK follows Queen Elizabeth and Qatar

After the outbreak of the Covid battle in Europe, 2022 will likely be remembered because the yr that Vladimir Putin stunned even his army with an all-out invasion of Ukraine. François Picard’s portray weighs the results for the planet.

Additionally, China’s Covid restrictions are lastly being eased, after Xi Jinping’s appointment to a earlier third time period as president and uncommon avenue protests over the lockdown.

Plus, what does the demise of Queen Elizabeth II imply for the UK and the remainder of the world?

Our session additionally interacts with Lionel Messi being topped king of soccer on this planet as Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup for the third time in Qatar.

Produced by Alessandro Ksinos, Juliette Lorraine and Emene Melaz.