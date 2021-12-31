The world welcomes 2022 with silent celebrations despite Omicron’s fears

The world began ushering in 2022 on Friday after another tumultuous and pandemic-ridden year capped by new restrictions, a growing number of cases, and a slight ray of hope for better times ahead.

The past 12 months saw a new US president and a new Adele album, the first Olympics without spectators, and dreams of democracy from Afghanistan to Myanmar to Hong Kong crushed by authoritarian regimes.

But it was the pandemic, now entering its third year, that once again dominated the lives of most of humanity.

More than 5.4 million people have died since the coronavirus was first reported in central China in December 2019.

Countless more have fallen ill, subjected to flare-ups, lockdowns, lockdowns, and a spaghetti of the alphabet from PCR, LFT, and RAT tests.

The year 2021 began with hope, as life-saving vaccines were released to about 60 percent of the world’s population, although many of its poor still have limited access and some of its rich falsely believe that the coups are part of a plot. ill defined. .

As the year drew to a close, the emergence of the Omicron variant pushed the number of new Covid-19 cases daily to more than 1 million for the first time, according to an AFP tally.

France became the latest country on Friday to announce that Omicron was now its dominant strain of coronavirus.

In Britain, the United States and even Australia, a long-time refuge from the pandemic, the variant’s prominence is generating record new cases.

Party or not?

Parts of the Pacific nation of Kiribati became the first to welcome the new year starting at 1000 GMT.

But from Seoul to San Francisco, the celebrations have been canceled or scaled back again as infections rise.

In Sydney, which in normal times is billed as the “New Year’s Eve capital of the world,” the great harbor where people gathered to watch the city’s fireworks was remarkably uncrowded.

With tourists still unable to enter the country and many residents fearful of Omicron’s rapid spread, it was estimated that tens of thousands attended, rather than the more than a million who normally flock to the beach.

Still, the city saw New Year’s Eve with a bang, lighting six tons of colorful fireworks that lit up the Opera House and the floating barges, turning the Harbor Bridge into a rainbow.

“I’m just trying to focus on the positive things that happened this year, rather than dwelling on all the bad things that happened,” Melinda Howard, a 22-year-old medical student, told AFP while waiting for the show.

Dubai is planning a fireworks display at the Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, despite rising infections in the United Arab Emirates.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, municipal authorities in the Tunisian capital Tunis cited the “increase in cases” of coronavirus due to the last-minute cancellation of a concert and other festivities planned for Bourguiba Avenue, the main thoroughfare in downtown. the city.

In contrast, South Africa, the first country to report Omicron in November, lifted the curfew on Thursday night to allow the festivities to continue.

Health officials said a drop in infections in the past week indicated that the peak of the current wave had passed, crucially without a significant increase in deaths.

‘Only a wish’

In Rio, celebrations on Copacabana beach will be held in a reduced format, although crowds of revelers are still expected at the traditional party venue.

“People have only one desire, to get out of the house, to celebrate life,” said 45-year-old Copacabana beach waiter Francisco Rodrigues.

Seoul authorities are being cautious, banning viewers from the traditional midnight bell ringing which will instead be broadcast live.

In India, fearing a repeat of the devastating rise of the virus that swept through the country in April and May, cities and states have imposed meeting restrictions. Delhi implemented a curfew at 10:00 pm.

Mumbai police on Friday issued nightly bans on people visiting public places like city beaches and boardwalks, normally popular sites to see in the new year, with restrictions set for two weeks.

The UK also quietly marks the new year, but at least it does so under the warmest temperatures on record, close to 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit).

Test times

The World Health Organization warned of tough times ahead, saying Omicron could lead to “a tsunami of cases.”

Many Western leaders have been hesitant to reimpose the strict controls seen in 2020, for fear of triggering a new economic recession.

But the intermittent restrictions have still sparked frequent, vocal and occasionally violent protests against the shutdown, vaccines and the government.

Experts and non-experts alike hope that 2022 will be remembered as a new, less deadly phase of the pandemic.

“Hopefully 2022 is better for everyone,” said 31-year-old reveler Oscar Ramirez in Sydney.

“Everyone in the world needs a big change.”

(AFP)