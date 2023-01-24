The World Well being Group says the kidnapping of a physician in northern Mali

The World Well being Group mentioned on Tuesday that one in all its docs had been kidnapped in Mali, including that the motive for the assault on his automotive was unclear.

“We remorse the kidnapping of WHO colleague Dr Mahamadou Diawara, who was kidnapped from his automotive by unknown assailants on January 23 within the city of Menaka, in northern Mali,” WHO Director-Basic Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus informed a information convention in Geneva.

Tedros mentioned the UN well being company is working with native authorities to seek out out what occurred Monday, adding: "Well being employees ought to by no means be a goal."

The World Well being Group mentioned in a press release that it had deployed Diawara in Menaka for the reason that starting of 2020.

He has been main efforts to supply medical care to typically distant communities dealing with dangers of insecurity and violence.

“The driving force of his automotive was attacked, however the attackers left him behind whereas he’s recovering from the accident,” the assertion added.

“The motive behind the kidnapping isn’t clear.

“The World Well being Group sympathizes with Dr Diawara’s household and is working with the native authorities to analyze the kidnapping and guarantee our colleague’s swift return to his household.”

Mali has been within the midst of a virtually 11-year safety disaster brought on by a regional insurgency within the north that has advanced into an all-out jihadist insurgency.

Hundreds have been killed, lots of of 1000’s fled their properties, and devastating financial harm was inflicted on one of many world’s poorest international locations.

Since August 2020, Mali has been dominated by the navy, resulting in a break up with France, the nation’s conventional ally, and nearer ties with Russia.

