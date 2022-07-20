‘They’re intentionally burning our crops’: Ukraine says Russia intentionally burns grain fields

Ukrainian authorities have accused Russia of intentionally destroying wheat crops that farmers have been capable of develop this 12 months. Amid a looming international meals disaster, Russian President Vladimir Putin asserts that Moscow is able to facilitate Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea. However Ukrainian farmers watching their scorched fields have little religion in Putin’s guarantees.

Greater than every week after Victor Hobanet’s grain fields have been torched in a Russian strike, a Ukrainian farmer is mopping up naked land that had crops prepared for harvest.

“Look, you’ll be able to nonetheless see the missiles, one over there, two, three, 4,” he stated, pointing to the munitions in his scorched fields. “We misplaced about 500 tons [of grain]. Final 12 months’s costs have been round 130 thousand euros.”

NASA satellite tv for pc pictures present that 22% of Ukrainian agricultural land has been captured by Russian forces. Amid an impending international meals disaster, Ukrainian farmers say Russia is intentionally destroying their crops.

