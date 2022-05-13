Thiaroye 44: Investigation into the colonial period bloodbath in Senegal

1000’s of West African troopers fought for France in opposition to the Nazis throughout World Warfare II. However on December 1, 1944, dozens of them have been killed in mysterious circumstances by the French forces who had fought on their aspect. What actually occurred on that fateful day on the Thiaruy army camp close to the Senegalese capital, Dakar? Eighty years later, the documentary “Thiaroye 44” takes a better have a look at this darkish web page of French historical past.

Historic analysis was first introduced as a riot, and now seems to indicate that the lethal shootings in Senegal have been a response to the calls for of African forces to be paid. What number of lifeless? Who gave the order? The place are the our bodies?

On this documentary by Marie Thomas Bennett and François-Xavier d’Estors, we comply with three younger artists from Thiaroye: Magui, Babacar and Aïcha. Out of an obligation of remembrance, they seek for the reality of the bloodbath with the assistance of a historian.

A documentary movie produced by Les Movies du Sillage in partnership with France 24 and Public Senat, with the participation of TV5 Monde.

Administrators converse to FRANCE 24

09:09