Thinker Achille Mbembe: We people have reached a lifeless finish

In a world pushed by financial markets, and more and more by digital and technological innovation, are we dropping a way of ourselves and a way of solidarity with different residing beings? Famed thinker Achille Mbembe displays on these points in his new e-book Earthly Society, and be part of us on Perspective to inform us extra.

Thinker Achille Mbembe has a status for difficult the best way we reside our lives: the best way the world is more and more pushed by market and capitalist economies, in addition to the place know-how and digitalization are taking us.

In his newest e-book, Terrestrial Society, he appears to be like on the approach we reside, how we coexist with nature and the ecosystem, and the way people might have misplaced a way of solidarity with all different residing issues. The Cameroonian thinker additionally suggests the potential for a “last utopia”.

Speak to Gavin Lee on Perspective.

