Thirty killed in series of attacks in northern Burkina Faso

A suspected Islamist armed group has killed 30 civilians, military soldiers and pro-government militiamen in a series of attacks in northern Burkina Faso, near the border with Niger, the defense ministry said Thursday.

The unidentified attackers hit villages near the town of Markoye around noon on Wednesday and later that afternoon attacked security forces responding to the raids, the Burkina Faso Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The victims included 11 civilians, 15 soldiers and four members of a government-backed civilian militia. More than 10 of the attackers were also killed, the statement said, adding that the military had regained control of the area.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Attacks by militants associated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State are increasing in the Sahel region of West Africa, killing thousands and displaced millions in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger in recent years.

