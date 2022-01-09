Thousands arrested after the riots in Kazakhstan

More than 5,000 people have been arrested in Kazakhstan for the riots that have shaken Central Asia’s largest country in the past week, Kazakh authorities quoted on Sunday.

A total of 5,135 people have been detained for questioning as part of 125 separate investigations into the unrest, according to the Interior Ministry, quoted by local media.

The energy-rich country of about 19 million people has been shaken by a week-long riot with dozens killed.

Fuel price hikes triggered unrest a week ago in western provinces, but they quickly reached major cities, including the Almaty economic hub, where riots broke out and police opened fire using live broadcasts.

The Interior Ministry, quoted by local media on Sunday, said initial estimates estimate property damage at around € 175 million ($ 198 million).

More than 100 companies and banks were attacked and looted and more than 400 vehicles were destroyed, the ministry quoted.

“Today, the situation is stabilized in all regions of the country,” said Interior Minister Erlan Turgumbayev, adding that “the fight against terrorism continues in an effort to restore order in the country.”

Relatively calm seemed to return to Almaty, and police sometimes fired shots into the air to stop people approaching the city’s central square, an AFP correspondent said on Saturday.

(AFP)