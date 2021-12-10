Thousands flee northern Cameroon after deadly inter-community clashes

Several thousand people have fled deadly inter-ethnic clashes in northern Cameroon, seeking safety across the border in Chad, the Red Cross said Thursday.

Cameroonian authorities say the conflict between Musgum fishermen and ethnic Arab Choa herders around the town of Kousseri has claimed at least four lives.

Thousands of people fleeing the violence have sought refuge by crossing the Chari River into Chad, near the capital, N’Djamena.

“There are at least 3,000 refugees, and the number is likely to increase,” Khala Ahmat Senoussi, president of the Red Cross in Chad, told AFP.

A Chadian police source said “refugees continue to arrive, some of them by boat.”

Jean-Lazare Ndongo Ndongo, prefect in the Logone-Chari region of northern Cameroon, on the border with Chad, told state television CRTV that “despite the security arrangements that had been made, a mob managed to enter the city … with around 20 stores looted and four people losing their lives. “

“What we saw was terrible,” said Rahma Ahmat, a 55-year-old woman wearing a black veil who had fled to the Farcha forest on the outskirts of N’Djamena.

“I saw a person burn, I was terrified.”

The local official said Musgum fishermen attacked areas mostly inhabited by Arab Choa herders “from all sides.”

A senior humanitarian worker told AFP that the Musgums used bows and arrows in their attack, provoking violent retorts from the Arabs.

“I participated in the fight with the Musgum community,” said Hajim, 35.

“I fled the fight because I was soon overwhelmed and could not locate my son.”

Many refugees have only brought mattresses to wait for the violence to subside in the forest outside N’Djamena, an AFP correspondent saw.

Chad’s military junta leader Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno said the situation was “worrying” in a statement Wednesday, calling for “solidarity and hospitality” for the refugees, but also calling for help from the international community.

During a week in August in the far north of Cameroon, 32 people were killed and dozens injured in clashes between Musgum fishermen and Choa Arab herders, the United Nations said.

Authorities said the clashes were sparked by disputes over access to water.

Deadly clashes between communities are relatively rare in Cameroon, but frequent in Chad and Nigeria, particularly between sedentary farmers and nomadic herders.

