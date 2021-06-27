Thousands gather to welcome Gbagbo’s hero as he returns to his hometown

Thousands of supporters welcomed the controversial former president of Côte d’Ivoire, Laurent Gbagbo, as a hero as he triumphantly returned to his home village on Sunday.

A smiling Gbagbo, 76, arrived at Mama, wading into the crowd as they screamed for joy and flashed the V for victory sign.

The village of Mama, in the southwest of the West African country, has been a hive of activity awaiting the visit since Gbagbo returned from Europe to Côte d’Ivoire on June 18 after being finally acquitted of crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court ( ICC).

He had made the journey by road, stopping first in the capital Yamoussoukro in the center of the country, the world’s largest cocoa producer.

Gbagbo then went to the town of Blouzon, near Mama, to visit the grave of his mother Marguerite Gado, who died in 2014 while in prison at the ICC in The Hague.

Mama had started to buzz at dawn, the main artery clogged with coaches, motorbikes and cars full of the former president’s supporters.

“I could not resist such an event, the return of the prodigal son,” said a pensioner wearing a sarong as he arrived in a carriage.

One young person who gave his name as Eric Legre Gbagbo agreed said: “It’s been 10 years since he hasn’t set foot in his village. Nobody wants to miss this.”

Security forces were present but kept inconspicuous.

Tear gas to disperse crowds

Gbagbo’s return to the former French colony on June 17 was met with violence, with police using massive tear gas to disperse crowds.

Gbagbo’s Ivorian Popular Front (FPI) party said several dozen of his followers have been arrested.

The former leader returned home after being acquitted by the ICC in March on charges of violence that claimed around 3,000 lives after refusing to yield to current President Alassane Ouattara in 2010.

He had been in power since 2000.

Ouattara, controversially re-elected to a third term in October 2020, gave the green light to Gbagbo’s return a few days after the ICC confirmed his acquittal in late March, which had first been handed down in January 2019.

