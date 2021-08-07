Thousands march against French health pass for fourth week in a row

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets across France for the fourth consecutive weekend on Saturday against a coronavirus health pass required to enter a cafe or travel on an intercity train, two days before the new rules come into effect.

The regulations, championed by President Emmanuel Macron, make it mandatory to either have a full vaccination against Covid-19, have a negative test or have recently recovered from the virus to enjoy routine activities.

Macron, who will be re-elected next year, hopes to encourage all Frenchmen to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and thus defeat the virus and its rapidly spreading Delta variant.

But opponents, who have risen en masse in recent weeks, argue that the rules infringe civil liberties in a country where individual freedom is highly valued.

From Monday, the health pass will be required to eat both indoors and on a terrace in a restaurant or enjoy a drink in a cafe. It will be mandatory for interurban transport, including high-speed trains and domestic flights, although it is not required for metro systems and suburban transport.

The pass has been mandatory since July 21 to visit cultural locations such as cinemas, theaters and museums. The extension was approved on Thursday by the French Constitutional Council.

During one of the many protests in Paris, hundreds marched from the western suburbs to the center, shouting ‘Freedom!’ chanted. and “Macron, we don’t want your pass!”.

Alexandre Fourez, 34, wore a mask and said he was protesting for the first time and that he had recovered from Covid.

“The problem with the health pass is that our hand is being forced,” said the marketing executive, adding that it “is really hard to believe that its use will be temporary.”

At least 37,000 people protested in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region on the Mediterranean coast in cities such as Toulon, Nice and Marseille, officials said. Slogans included “the health pass means the death of freedoms”.

‘Get vaccinated’

The interior ministry said more than 200,000 people protested last weekend and more than 160,000 the weekend before. Police said they expected the number to decline this weekend.

While many of the protesters are among those who refuse to be vaccinated, some have taken the shots but object to the health pass principle.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said the pass, which will be required until November 15 under current rules, was needed to avoid further restrictions as the country battles a fourth wave of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Macron, who is still at his official holiday residence in the south of France, has repeatedly used the Tik Tok social media platform, popular among young people, to get his message across in recent days.

“Get vaccinated. Get vaccinated. Get vaccinated,” Macron said in Friday’s latest video.

“It’s about being a good citizen… our freedom is worth nothing if we infect our friends, neighbors or grandparents. To be free is to be responsible.”

The daily Le Monde said Macron’s decision not to show patience with the protesters posed risks, even for a leader who appears to thrive in clashes such as during the 2018-2019 “yellow vest” protests.

“It’s a dangerous strategy. Playing with the street is playing with fire,” it said.

Vaccine rollout has picked up steam in France since the health pass plan was announced and the government wants 50 million people to have at least one shot by the end of August. Nearly 55 percent of the population has now been double stung.

With about 25,000 new infections registered on Friday, cases remain high but stable.

