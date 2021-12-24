Thousands of flights canceled, delayed due to Omicron variant

More than 2,300 flights were canceled worldwide on Friday and thousands more were delayed as the highly infectious variant of Omicron disrupted vacation travel.

However, one route, thankfully, was unaffected: Santa was on his way to deliver gifts to children around the world, air defense officials assured US President Joe Biden.

According to tracking website Flightaware.com, a total of 2,325 flights were canceled worldwide on Friday as of 2015 GMT, including 616 flights to or from US airports, and more than 8,000 delayed.

More than 1,400 cancellations were announced for Saturday, Christmas Day, the site reported.

Pilots, flight attendants and other personnel have been reporting ill or had to self-quarantine after exposure to Covid, forcing Lufthansa, Delta, United Airlines and many other airlines to cancel flights during one of the peak travel periods of the year.

According to Flightaware, United canceled more than 185 flights on Friday, or 10 percent of those scheduled.

“The nationwide increase in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” United said in a statement.

“As a result, we unfortunately had to cancel some flights and we are notifying affected customers before they arrive at the airport,” the airline said, adding that it was working to rebook passengers.

Similarly, Delta canceled at least 166 flights, saying it has “exhausted all options and resources, including rerouting and replacing aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flights.”

“We apologize to our customers for the delay in their vacation travel plans,” the company said.

Eleven Alaska Airlines flights were canceled, after employees said they were potentially exposed to Covid-19 and had to isolate themselves in quarantine.

The cancellations added to the pandemic frustration of many Americans eager to reunite with their families over the holidays, after last year’s Christmas drastically curtailed.

Big trip hit

According to estimates by the American Automobile Association, more than 109 million Americans were scheduled to travel by plane, train or car between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, a 34 percent increase from last year.

But most of those plans were made before the outbreak of the Omicron variant, which has become the dominant strain in the United States, overwhelming some hospitals and healthcare workers.

Fortunately, Omicron didn’t affect Santa’s travel plans, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which has tracked St. Nick’s Christmas trip for more than 60 years.

Major General Eric Kenny, commander of the Canadian NORAD region, told AFP that Santa had distributed more than two billion gifts and was ahead of Pakistan around 1800 GMT.

“Santa is doing great so far,” Kenny said. “He’s been at it for many hours and he’s going to do it all night long as well.”

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden also spoke with NORAD officials via video conference on Friday to make sure Santa’s trip went smoothly.

Later, Biden spoke, also by video call, with several American families, asking the children what gifts they wanted and telling them that they had to be in bed before midnight, otherwise Santa wouldn’t come.

But in a sign of the deep political divisions plaguing American society, the event then took a bitter turn, when a father, whom Biden had just wished Happy Holidays, lunged at him with an insult.

According to reporters present at the event, the father said “Merry Christmas” followed by “Come on Brandon!” The phrase has been used by supporters of Donald Trump as a euphemism for a derogatory comment against the current president.

