In tonight’s edition: Thousands of Malians take to the streets after the junta called for protests against sanctions imposed by the West African regional bloc ECOWAS. On the 11th anniversary of Ben Ali’s removal, hundreds of protesters in Tunisia defy a ban on public gatherings to protest President Kais Saied’s takeover. And we will give you the latest from the Africa Cup of Nations, our reporters on site have all the action of the day.