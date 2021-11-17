Thousands of Middle Eastern migrants try to reach Europe via Belarus

In this special issue, we focus on the looming migration crisis on the eastern border of the European Union. Thousands of people from the Middle East have traveled to Belarus in the hope of entering the EU. Now they are trapped on the border with Poland, desperately trying to survive in icy conditions. We took a closer look and spoke to Kinda Youssef from our InfoMigrantes website.

Polish border guards estimate that up to 4,000 immigrants are camped along the border with Belarus. Among them are young children, without access to food, clean water or shelter from the winter cold. Warsaw is not letting them in and is pushing them back with tear gas and water cannons. Minsk does not let them return either. We take a closer look at how these immigrants got caught up in a confrontation between Poland and Belarus.

We also spoke to Kinda Youssef from our InfoMmigration website, who traveled to the Polish side of the border and spoke with some of the migrants. It tells us more about how migrants are reaching the border and the ordeal they face there.

Many of those caught at the border are Kurds from northern Iraq, as well as Syrians. After years of living in a war zone, they have made the journey in hopes of finding a better life in Europe. Our reporters in Iraq and Poland collected some of their stories.