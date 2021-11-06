Thousands of people gather in Glasgow to demand climate action

Thousands of climate protesters braved the torrential rains in Glasgow on Saturday to participate in global demonstrations against what activists say is a failure of the crucial UN talks to achieve the radical action needed to control global warming.

Dozens of events are planned around the world to demand cuts in the use of fossil fuels and immediate help for communities already affected by climate change, particularly in the poorest countries of the South.

In Glasgow, organizers and police said they eventually expected up to 50,000 people to parade through the streets of the Scottish city.

Protesters began gathering Saturday morning in a park near the COP26 summit venue, chanting: “Our world is under attack, stand up, stand up!”

“I think many politicians are afraid of the power of this movement,” said a 22-year-old Norwegian protester named Jenny.

He said it was important to fight for people from smaller countries who were unable to travel to the conference, which has been harassed by accusations of exclusion.

Delegates from nearly 200 countries are in Glasgow to discuss how to meet the Paris Agreement targets of limiting temperature increases to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius.

Midway through the COP26 negotiations, some countries have enhanced their existing promises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while there have been separate agreements to phase out carbon, end foreign financing of fossil fuels, and reduce drastically methane.

Widespread demonstrations

The pledges followed a pre-UN COP26 estimate that said national climate plans, when tied together, put Earth on course to warm 2.7 ° C this century.

With just 1.1 ° C of warming so far, communities around the world are already facing increasingly intense fires and droughts, displacement and economic ruin from global warming.

And a major assessment last week showed that global CO2 emissions would rebound in 2021 to pre-pandemic levels.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said the summit had not gone far enough in a speech at Friday’s youth march in Glasgow, calling the conference “a failure”.

On Saturday in Australia, protesters in Sydney and Melbourne, some dressed as lumps of coal or Prime Minister Scott Morrison, a strong advocate for the mining industry, echoed that sentiment, calling the talks “a sham” and their national leader “an absolute disgrace”.

“No more blah blah blah. Real climate action now,” read a poster at a protest in Sydney.

Seoul, the capital of South Korea, saw approximately 500 take to the streets to demand immediate action for communities already affected by the consequences of a warming planet.

About 1,000 people gathered in London outside the Bank of England with banners reading “Less talk, more action” and “No more exits from the COP.”

But others have urged critics not to rush to pass judgment on the UN-led climate process.

“COP26 has only just begun,” tweeted Michael Mann, director of the Penn State Earth System Science Center.

“Activists declaring him dead on arrival make fossil fuel executives jump for joy.”

‘Words are not enough’

Security has been tightened in Glasgow and many city center shops closed during Saturday’s march, which is expected to attract a variety of groups, including Extinction Rebellion.

“Many thousands of us are marching around the world today to demand immediate and serious action,” said Scottish activist Mikaela Loach.

“We are clear that warm words are not good enough, and that the next week of talks should see a serious increase in concrete plans.”

COP26 negotiations will continue on Saturday before pausing on Sunday ahead of what is shaping up to be a hectic week of shuttle diplomacy, as ministers arrive to push for hard-fought commitments.

Countries have yet to develop how the promises made in the Paris agreement work in practice, including the rules governing carbon markets, common reporting deadlines, and transparency.

Brianna Fruean, a Samoa member of the Pacific Climate Warriors, who addressed a summit of world leaders at the beginning of COP26, said it was time for leaders to take note of protesters’ demands.

“It can’t go on like this,” he said.

“We refuse to be only victims of this crisis. We are not drowning, we are fighting and on Saturday the world will listen to us.”

