Thousands of people protest in El Salvador against the ‘dictator’ President Bukele

Thousands of people in El Salvador took to the streets Sunday in protest against President Nayib Bukele, who has stoked concern that he is constantly concentrating power and who responded by changing his Twitter profile at the end of the day to “Emperor of El Salvador “.

Local media estimated that at least 4,000 people marched through the capital, San Salvador. They carried banners and posters denouncing the removal of Supreme Court justices by Bukele, the possibility of the president seeking a second consecutive term, and the adoption of bitcoin as legal tender.

Bukele’s apparent joke with his Twitter profile follows an update last month when he changed it to read “Dictator” from El Salvador.

Sunday’s protesters chanted slogans including “What does El Salvador want? Get rid of the dictator!” Near the capital’s main square, some set fire to an effigy with the image of the 40-year-old president.

It was at least the second major protest in just over a month, following marches in September that denounced Bitcoin becoming legal tender alongside the US dollar.

In May, a Congress dominated for the first time by Bukele’s New Ideas party voted to fire justices on the Supreme Court’s constitutional panel, among the country’s top jurists, as well as the then attorney general. Replacements deemed friendly to Bukele were quickly voted on to replace them, drawing harsh criticism from the United States, as well as major international rights groups.

The Bukele administration was later criticized by the United States after Supreme Court justices ruled that the president could seek a second consecutive term, which Washington deemed unconstitutional.

“We are totally losing our rights because today they do not respect the laws. Here what is done is the will of Nayib,” said Rosa Granados, a trade unionist who participated in the protests.

“If you raise your hand, all the deputies approve it and there is no law or legal process that is respected,” he added.

Bukele, a seasoned and often provocative user of social media, dismissed the protests as a “failure” on Twitter.

“The march is a failure and they know it … Nobody believes them here anymore,” he wrote.

