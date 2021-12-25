Thousands of protesters in Sudan call for transition to civilian government

Thousands of Sudanese protesters demonstrated on Saturday two months after a military coup, demanding that the soldiers “return to the barracks” and calling for a transition to civilian rule.

Waving flags, beating drums, dancing and singing, crowds marched through the streets of Khartoum despite the heavy deployment of security forces, who then fired tear gas canisters to tear them apart.

Officials had previously blocked the bridges connecting the capital to the suburbs, cut telephone lines and restricted the internet before planned protests.

At least 48 people have been killed in crackdowns during weeks of protests, according to the independent Medical Committee, and the governor of Khartoum state has warned that security forces “will deal with those who break the law and create chaos.”

The protesters gathered at the presidential palace in Khartoum, the seat of the military government in control since General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan took power on October 25.

Burhan kept the civilian leader, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, under effective house arrest for weeks, but reinstated him on November 21 under an agreement that promised elections for July 2023.

The move alienated many of Hamdok’s supporters of democracy, who dismissed it as providing a cloak of legitimacy for Burhan’s coup.

Online protesters had encouraged supporters with slogans, even demanding “no negotiations” with the military.

In addition to the demonstrations in Khartoum and its suburbs, protesters also marched through the streets of Madani, a city about 150 kilometers (more than 90 miles) to the south, witnesses said.

Internet cut off at dawn

Security forces with cranes used shipping containers to block bridges over the Nile River connecting Khartoum with the cities of Omdurman and North Khartoum, and the web monitoring group NetBlocks reported that the mobile internet was cut off at dawn on Saturday.

Activists reported the arrest of several colleagues as of Friday night, and Volker Perthes, the UN special envoy to Sudan, urged authorities to “protect” the protests so as not to stop them.

“Freedom of expression is a human right,” Perthes said Saturday, adding that it includes “full access” to the Internet. “No one should be arrested for their intention to protest peacefully.”

“We call the attention of the world and ask them to monitor what is happening in Sudan on the issue of the revolutionary movement for freedom and democracy,” said the Committee of Doctors, which is part of the pro-democracy movement.

The governor of Khartoum warned that “approaching or attacking buildings of strategic sovereignty is punishable by law.”

Rape used as a ‘weapon’

At last Sunday’s rallies, held on the third anniversary of the mass demonstrations that led to the ouster of veteran strongman Omar al-Bashir, crowds began a “sit-in” protest in front of the presidential palace.

Within hours, the security forces dispersed the thousands of protesters with batons and firing tear gas canisters.

Activists have condemned the sexual assaults during those protests, in which the UN said at least 13 women and girls were raped.

The European Union and the United States issued a joint statement Thursday condemning the use of sexual violence “as a weapon to keep women away from demonstrations and silence their voices.”

Sudan, one of the poorest countries in the world, has a long history of military coups, and has only enjoyed rare interludes of democratic rule since independence in 1956.

More than 14 million people – a third of Sudan’s population – will need humanitarian aid next year, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the highest level in a decade.

Activists say more demonstrations are planned for December 30.

